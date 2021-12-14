El Dorado County chooses redistricting map for adoption





SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County finalized a map to redraw the supervisorial district boundaries Dec. 7, settling with a revised version of the El Dorado Hills Community Draft Alternative redistricting map.

A slight offshoot of the original El Dorado Hills Community Draft Alternative maps presented at the Nov. 16 redistricting hearing, county staff curated the new version in an attempt to address Supervisors’ recommendations to keep Rescue north of Green Valley Road in District 4, include the business park in El Dorado Hills in District 1 and to keep the northern portion of Pleasant Valley in District 2.

Staff lumped the community sitting north of Green Valley Road and east of Starbuck Road in District 4.

Adjusting the boundary line between Districts 2 and 3 in the Pleasant Valley area would have caused District 2’s population to be disproportionately high, pushing the population differential to be over the legal requirement, according to geographic information analyst Jennifer Carlton.

“Adjusting it to capture just enough population (and) the differential would have meant the residents of Pleasant Valley would be even further split than they currently are,” Carlton said.

Carlton said adding the business park in El Dorado Hills to District 1 and including the retirement communities south of White Rock Road in District 2 with those north of White Rock Road would not maintain geographic compactness and contiguity.

The map splits the community of El Dorado Hills along White Rock Road between Districts 1 and 2.

District 1 gets Serrano, Lake Hills and the Bass Lake communities north of White Rock Road while District 2 retains the population south of White Rock Road, including Blackstone, Heritage and Four Seasons.

District 2 keeps Cameron Park and much of the south county, including Somerset, Pleasant Valley and Grizzly Flat.

District 3 includes Placerville, El Dorado/Diamond Springs and the Missouri Flat area to the west, south to Sly Park Road and the North Fork of the Cosumnes River, east to Camino and Cedar Grove and north to the South Fork of the American River.

District 4 combines Shingle Springs, Rescue and communities that make up and the majority of north county.

District 5 gets Pollock Pines along with South Lake Tahoe and the county’s share of the Tahoe Basin.

Supervisors were pleased with the outcome of the map, praising the county redistricting and geographical information system teams for their work.

“This has been a huge success in my opinion,” Board Chair and District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl said. “It is never going to be perfect. You can spend an infinite amount of time changing these little things but I think we have arrived at a stable place.”

Overall the county considered 18 alternative maps over the course of four redistricting hearings before narrowing it down to two at a final redistricting hearing Dec. 3.

A county ordinance to adopt the redistricting map will be considered at the Dec. 14 El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting. The newly drawn boundaries would become effective Jan. 13, 2022.

View the redistricting maps online at edcgov.us/Government/Elections/Pages/Redistricting-Draft-Maps.aspx .