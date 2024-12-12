El Dorado County, City of South Lake Tahoe authorizes rate increase for solid waste collection

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Though there was protest in the public comments of these meetings, both El Dorado County’s Board of Supervisors and the city of South Lake Tahoe unanimously authorized the rate increase for solid waste collection proposed by South Tahoe Refuse.

Earlier last month, the city of South Lake Tahoe informed residents of a potential rate increase for solid waste collection—and for the past decade, there’s been a rate increase every year. The proposed rate is a flat rate, rather than fluctuating throughout the year.

District 5 Supervisor Brooke Laine sits on the South Lake Tahoe Basin Waste Management Authority, a Joint Powers Authority that along with the El Dorado County representative, also includes the city of South Lake Tahoe and a Douglas County representative. Previously, Cristi Creegan served as the South Lake Tahoe representative and Wes Rice served as the Douglas County representative.

Laine said, “[The JPA] really went through this with a fine-toothed comb because that’s a big increase. And there’s going to be a couple back-to-back. Unfortunately, we are where we are.”

These most recent costs have been associated with SB 1383, which was created to reduce methane emission from organic waste. District 4 Supervisor Lori Parlin said, “I just wanted to point out once again that that was the state, SB 1383. And they didn’t give us any money to implement it and instead said, ‘Hey, counties, you can go raise the rates on your residents.’ So, thank you, state of California.” Laine and Turnboo both agreed with her sentiment.

Dr. Sean Doherty and K. Greenwood both voiced their opposition during the public comment period, pointing out they preferred the bear boxes rather than the three bin system. Doherty stated that bears were attacking bins in his neighborhood and getting into people’s garages, along with criticizing renters who leave their bins out.

Doherty also said, “A sad irony is that South Tahoe Refuse produced a ton of new plastic cans, that go against what that bill was trying to do in the first place.” He and Greenwood both called on the board to refuse these rate increases until changes were made.

For the hearing in South Lake Tahoe, one attendee criticized how a $300,000 grant given to South Tahoe Refuse didn’t go into reducing rates for customers. “I’m against raising the rates until they say what they used that grant for. It’s not supposed to be used as some golden parachute for the owner to retire on,” he said.

“I think you’re all well aware we can’t afford rate increases on anything,” said another attendee. “We were told when this rollout happened that it was required by the state, that the costs would not be passed onto the customers; we get rate increases every year. Our service is worse.” She pointed out that green waste and recycling aren’t picked up every week, which she said seemed antithetical to the environmental concerns in the area.

29 written protests were received from both business and homeowners. Many complained how Liberty Utilities has also had several rate increases in the last few years, difficulties on paying on a fixed income, and lack of transparency from South Tahoe Refuse. Edith Houston’s letter concluded, “My letter will go in one ear and out the other, but at least I voiced my objection.”

Jeff Tillman, President of STR, spoke during the South Lake Tahoe hearing to say that STR is still servicing bear boxes and that the new boxes are doing well in preventing bears from getting into the bins. He also answered several questions that City Council had.

In the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting, Laine recommended that the board not delay on the rate increase, though she agreed that there were good points made during the public hearing section.

El Dorado and the city of South Lake Tahoe both approved the rate increase unanimously. The new rates will take effect next year.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.