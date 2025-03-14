El Dorado County Community Action Council seeking members

PLACERVILLE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Community Action Council is seeking to fill two member vacancies with individuals who can represent the interests and concerns of people and families with low incomes living in El Dorado County, with a special focus on housing, nutrition, and low-income program needs. The deadline to submit a member application is April 22.

“We’re looking for people who are committed to actively participating in the Council meetings and advancing the goals of the Council on behalf of low-income people,” said Rebecca Johnson, Program Coordinator with the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency. “Representatives of community agencies that serve El Dorado County’s low-income residents and individuals representing the low-income community are encouraged to apply.”

The Council acts in an advisory capacity to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors and the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency about community and human service needs for low-income residents of the County. The Council provides for the collaboration of local government, private organizations, and citizens serving the most vulnerable populations. Council member positions are voluntary and unpaid. Meetings take place in Placerville and are held monthly for nine months out of the year.

For more information about the Council and to receive a member application please contact Johnson at

(530) 621-6255 or send an email to rebecca.johnson@edcgov.us .