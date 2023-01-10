El Dorado County Community Action council seeks new member

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Community Action Council has a member vacancy within the community sector membership category and is seeking an individual or agency to represent the interests and concerns of people and families in the county with low incomes, with a special focus on housing, nutrition, and low-income program needs.

Priority will be given to representatives of community organizations that demonstrate a commitment to advancing the purposes and activities of the Council.

The Community Action Council acts in an advisory capacity to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors and the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency about the needs of the community relating to human services for low-income residents. The Council provides for the collaboration of local government, private organizations, and citizens serving the most vulnerable populations.

Representatives of community agencies that serve El Dorado County’s low-income residents are encouraged to apply. This is a volunteer, unpaid position. Council meetings are held in Placerville and via Zoom.

The deadline to submit a membership application is Feb. 10. For an application, contact Star Walker at 530-621-6255 or star.walker@edcgov.us .