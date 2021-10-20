El Dorado County Community Action Council seeks new member

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Community Action Council has a member vacancy within the Community Sector Membership category.

The council is seeking to fill the vacancy with an individual or agency to represent the interests and concerns of people and families with low incomes living in El Dorado County, with a special focus on housing, nutrition and low-income program needs. Priority will be given to representatives of community organizations that demonstrate a commitment to advancing the purposes and activities of the Council.

The council acts in an advisory capacity to the Board of Supervisors and the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency about needs of the community relating to human services for low-income residents. The council provides for collaboration of local government, private organizations and citizens serving the most vulnerable populations.

Representatives of community agencies that serve the county’s low-income residents are encouraged to apply. This is a volunteer, unpaid position. Meetings are held online. Once in-person meetings resume, the meetings will be held in Placerville.

The deadline to submit membership applications is Nov. 15. For an application, contact Star Walker at 530-621-6255 or star.walker@edcgov.us .