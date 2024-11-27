El Dorado County correctional officer accused of sexual misconduct
An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was arrested Friday, Nov. 22, in connection to sexual assault allegations involving an inmate.
Michael Griffiths, 24, became the target of an investigation conducted by EDSO after deputies were made aware of allegations that he had engaged in sexual activity with an inmate at the El Dorado County Jail. Griffiths was booked into the jail on a charge of consensual sex with an adult detained in a detention facility; according to inmate records, he was later released on bail. He has been placed on administrative leave, according to an EDSO press release.
The investigation into Griffith’s conduct is ongoing, according to EDSO officials, and no further information is available at this time.
