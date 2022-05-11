El Dorado County correctional officer arrested for DUI, drugs

OUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is suspected of showing up for work under the influence controlled substance and was subsequently arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Officer Anthony Horne arrived to work at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville and, upon his arrival, staff developed a suspicion Horne may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted a driving under the influence investigation and Horne was arrested for DUI.

During an arrest search of Horne, deputies located what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

Horne was booked into the jail for driving under the influence of a drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a jail, both felonies.

Horne remained in custody on Wednesday morning with a bail set at $50,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said the matter is under investigation and has no further information.