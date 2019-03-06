El Dorado County counsel Michael Ciccozzi resigns

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will be looking for a new county counsel as current counsel Michael Ciccozzi submitted his letter of resignation Feb. 7.

His last day on the job will be March 7.

David Livingston, chief assistant county counsel, has been named interim county counsel.

Ciccozzi has been county counsel since April 2016 and has worked on and off for El Dorado County since 2003.

Prior to that he served as deputy county counsel IV, senior deputy county counsel, acting assistant chief administrative officer and interim county counsel in El Dorado County.

Ciccozzi said he will be taking a job with Yuba County as county counsel, with the job starting March 11.

He said the reason for leaving was a family decision as his wife's family lives in Chico and because of their age they felt the need to live closer to them. "Family comes first," he said, adding that is the only reason for his relocating.