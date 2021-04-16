El Dorado County courts holding jury trials again
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents of El Dorado County will again be called for duty after the county paused jury trials due to COVID-19.
Jury summons started going out on April 1 now that case numbers have decreased.
According to Judge Suzanne Kingsbury, the jury pools will be smaller and socially distanced.
Residents who have received summons can still request to be disqualified, postponed or excused by visiting http://www.eldoradocourt.org.
