El Dorado County declares wildfire awareness season as May-October 2024

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — At its regular meeting on May 21, 2024, the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors proclaimed the period of May through October 2024 as Wildfire Awareness Season as a call for residents in El Dorado County to prepare for wildfire.

Although late spring rains delayed the typical onset of dry fire-prone conditions, the weather is changing as evidenced by the increase in vegetation fires in the last few weeks.

“It is imperative that residents of El Dorado County be vigilant in preventing human-caused wildfires, as well as preparing their homes and properties to be resistant to the effects of wildfire,” said Board Chair Wendy Thomas. “Home hardening efforts, including installation of ember resistant vents and fire-resistant siding, when coupled with appropriate defensible space activities, can significantly increase the chances of your home surviving a wildfire.”

In 2023, El Dorado County adopted a Wildfire Strategy that promotes the creation, coordination, and maintenance of fire adapted communities throughout the County. This includes facilitating information exchange, coordinating wildfire prevention and mitigation activities, and supporting local community organizations through outreach and education efforts in partnership with agencies and non-government organizations.

A copy of the approved proclamation can be found here .

To learn more about defensible space, home hardening, resources, and other County wildfire resiliency efforts, please visit the El Dorado County, Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience website at shorturl.at/XeqOa .