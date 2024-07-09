El Dorado County designated as a Fire Risk Reduction Community

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — El Dorado County is one of seven counties to receive placement on the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Fire Risk Reduction List. This recognition highlights local agencies throughout the state that meet the best practices for local fire planning.

On June 19, the Board of Forestry adopted a resolution to approve the 2024 Fire Risk Reduction Community List, which became effective July 1st. A copy of this resolution and the 2024 iteration of the list can be found here .

“Placement on the Fire Risk Reduction List marks a significant accomplishment for El Dorado County and is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of our partner agencies and County departments, including staff from CAL FIRE, our local fire districts, the County’s Planning and Building Department, and our Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services,” said Tom Meyer, the County’s Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience Program Manager.

There are two main benefits associated with El Dorado County’s placement on this list. First, designation as a Fire Risk Reduction Community is a critical factor included in the California Insurance Commissioner’s Safer from Wildfires initiative. Combined with defensible space and other fire prevention actions, this designation provides residents within the unincorporated area of the County with an additional opportunity to receive discounts on their homeowner’s insurance premiums. Second, El Dorado County’s inclusion on this list allows it to receive priority for certain Wildfire Prevention Grants.

Residents are encouraged to contact their homeowner’s insurance provider to inquire about receiving a discount on their policy.

For any questions or for additional information, please contact the Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience by email at wildfireready@edcgov.us or by calling 530-621-5569.