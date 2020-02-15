El Dorado County drug suppliers busted by sheriff detectives

Sheriff’s officials executed a search warrant at a Los Banos home on Tuesday.

Provided

Sheriff’s officials have arrested two Central California men in connection to a drug trafficking scheme that supplied illegal drugs to El Dorado County.

After a two month investigation, the narcotics detectives from the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a Los Banos home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, according to a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office arrested two men, Julio Chavez, 28, and Dennis Castro, 29, both of Los Banos. The pair “were the main source of supply of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin to El Dorado County,” the social media post stated.

The two allegedly operated a meth conversion lab out of the residence, in which a 12-year-old child was living.

A third suspect, Destaney Walker, 22, was arrested for “transporting large quantities of narcotics.”

Authorities “seized 10 pounds of heroin, 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of cocaine, a loaded firearm and $15,000 in cash,” the post concluded.

The sheriff’s office estimated the haul’s street value at $225,000.