El Dorado County establishes Brian Ishmael Day for fallen deputy

El Dorado County is still in the healing stage but efforts are already underway to ensure last month’s sacrifices are never forgotten.

In remembrance of the El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, county supervisors have established Oct. 23 as Brian Ishmael Day and named the public safety facility shooting range in his honor.

Each Oct. 23 all county flags will be flown at half-staff.

With Ishmael’s wife Katie in attendance, the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors shared its condolences with the Ishmael family during the Nov. 19 meeting.

“I have the deepest regrets for the family,” said District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel. “This is the least we can do to recognize Ish in some way and I’m proud to do that.”

Sheriff John D’Agostini thanked the board for the gestures. Naming the facility after Ishmael is fitting as he was a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, according to the sheriff.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many of these incidences in our state,” he said. “Afterwards, we see these types of ceremonies. And while sometimes they seem compulsory, I want to stand here and tell you that I don’t feel that way right now … We feel it and it’s helping us.”

District 3 Supervisor Brian Veerkamp noted that he anticipates that the board will look into further efforts to honor Ishmael.

The Oct. 23 incident was the county’s first deputy sheriff shooting fatality in 134 years when an officer lost his life following a stagecoach holdup.

Ishmael was born in Placerville and graduated from Ponderosa High School. A four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Ishmael previously served in the Placerville Police Department.

He was fatally shot Oct. 23 while responding to a false marijuana theft 911 call, leaving behind his wife and three children, Prudence, Zoey and Cash.