El Dorado County Fair postponed to July

The El Dorado County Fair has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair organizers announced last week they will move this year’s event to July 9-12, pending further complications, as the coronavirus outbreak shelves large gatherings across the world.

“Fair staff has been working for months to prepare for (the) fair, the entertainment has been booked, judges hired and vendors have signed up,” El Dorado County Fair and Event Center CEO Jodi Gray said in an email Monday. Fortunately, she said, “Almost all of (the fair’s) entertainers and judges (were) able to switch the dates, as well as (their) carnival.”

The event was originally planned for June 18-21. Fair officials said the annual swine show will still take place in June as scheduled.

Mass gatherings, like county fairs, will be the last events approved by the state under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plans.

Currently, El Dorado County is moving through Stage 2 of the governor’s plan, which includes curbside pickup for some retail businesses and eventually, limited dine-in restaurant service.

Some areas of the state could be less than a month away from Stage 3 of the plan, which involves the reopening of nail salons, movie theaters and museums.

The timeline for Stage 4, which includes large-scale events like sporting events, concerts or fairs, is still unknown. Gray said Monday that El Dorado’s county fair wouldn’t take place without being in Stage 4 of the reopening process.

The fair association will add hand sterilization and hand washing stations throughout the fair. More safety measures may take place depending on state guidelines, Gray said.

Several other county fairs across California, such as San Joaquin and Orange counties, completely called off their events for 2020.