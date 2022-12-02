El Dorado County families grow healthy with WIC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Finding nutritious food on a limited budget can be a challenge. The Women, Infants, and Children Program is a federally funded nutrition program administered by the California Department of Public Health that serves pregnant women, women who have recently been pregnant, infants, and children up to their fifth birthday.

WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, benefits for a variety of nutritious foods, and referrals to medical providers and other community supports such as community based nursing, mothers and babies classes, car seat education and fittings along with a multitude of other services available throughout El Dorado County.

WIC services are provided at no cost to recipients. Individuals or families may qualify for WIC if they:

Are pregnant, breastfeeding a baby up to 1 year old, or had a baby in the past six months; or

Are the primary caretakers of a child under the age of 5; and

Have a low to medium income and/or receive Medi-Cal, CalWORKs (TANF), or CalFresh (Food Stamps) benefits; and

Live in California

Pregnant women may apply as soon as they know they’re pregnant. Moms, dads, grandparents, foster parents, other caregivers, and guardians may apply on behalf of the children they’re raising. Many working families and families with private health insurance are surprised to learn they qualify for WIC. To determine if they meet WIC income guidelines, individuals may visit MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov .

The El Dorado County WIC Program serves residents throughout El Dorado and Alpine counties. Anyone interested in the WIC Program is encouraged to call to see if they qualify. WIC staff in the Tahoe Basin can be reached at 530-573-3491. WIC offices are located at 931 Spring Street in Placerville and 1360 Johnson Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

For more information about WIC, visit MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov .