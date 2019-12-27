El Dorado County families grow healthy with WIC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Finding nutritious food on a limited budget can be a challenge.

The Women, Infants and Children Program is a federally funded nutrition program that serves pregnant women, women who have recently been pregnant, infants, and children up to their fifth birthday.

WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, benefits for a variety of nutritious foods, and referrals to medical providers and community services.

“WIC helps eligible families lead a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Ellen Deutsche, supervisor of WIC in El Dorado County, in a press release. “Food benefits are now on the California WIC Card, an EBT card that makes shopping easier — No more paper checks.”

WIC services are provided at no cost to recipients. Individuals or families may qualify for WIC if they:

•Are pregnant, breastfeeding a baby up to 1 year old, or had a baby in the past six months; or

•Are the primary caretakers of a child under the age of 5; and

•Have a low to medium income and/or receive Medi-Cal, CalWORKs (TANF) or CalFresh (Food Stamps) benefits; and

•Live in California

Newly pregnant women, migrant workers, and working families are encouraged to apply. Pregnant women may apply as soon as they know they’re pregnant. Moms, dads, grandparents, foster parents, other caregivers, and guardians may apply on behalf of the children they’re raising.

Many working families and families with private health insurance are surprised to learn they qualify for WIC. To determine if they meet WIC income guidelines, individuals may visit http://www.wicworks.ca.gov or the California WIC Mobile Website at m.wic.ca.gov

The WIC Program serves residents throughout El Dorado County.

“We have two offices, as well as staff who travel to various locations in the county to meet with applicants and participants,” Deutsche said. “We encourage anyone interested in the WIC Program to call us today to see if they qualify and to make an appointment.”

To reach WIC staff at South Lake Tahoe, call 530-573-3491.

WIC offices are located at 931 Spring Street in Placerville and 1360 Johnson Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

WIC is a program of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency.

For more information about WIC, please visit http://www.wicworks.ca.gov. For information about El Dorado County HHSA’s programs and services, visit http://www.edcgov.us/hhsa