El Dorado County has 1st confirmed case of community transmitted COVID-19

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus has spread into El Dorado County.

County officials announced Tuesday the first case of community-transmitted COVID-19 that came from an unknown source. It’s the third resident overall to contract the virus.

“There are three ways in which we classify the way people acquire COVID-19; through close contact with an individual who has the virus, through travel-related exposure, and through an unidentified source in the community,” said county health officer Dr. Nancy Williams in a press release. “We have had one confirmed case through direct contact and one case that is travel related. Today we have a confirmed case that was community transmitted.”

El Dorado County announced its first two cases on Friday, both suspected to have been exposed out of the area.

This is the first confirmed case that the virus was transmitted from an unknown source from within the community.

County officials declined to give the age, gender and at what facility the resident was tested, saying they didn’t want to share potentially identifying information.

“We have prepared for the identification of this third type of transmission in El Dorado County and it underscores the importance of staying at home,” Williams said. “The virus is here in El Dorado County, and it’s more important than ever not to travel to places outside the homes except for essential purposes. And when people are conducting essential services and activities, it’s critical to practice social distancing and properly washing your hands.”

The health department provides updated information on its website.