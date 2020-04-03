El Dorado County has 3 more positive COVID-19 cases, 2 are from South Lake Tahoe

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Coronavirus Outbreak

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County added three more positive COVID-19 cases Friday to its growing list, and two are from South Lake Tahoe.

The county now has 22 residents, 11 men and 11 women, who have contracted the virus and nine are from the South Shore. El Dorado Hills has five, Placerville and Shingle Springs areas each have three and two are in north county.

Nine of the cases are travel related, eight are community acquired, four are under investigation and one had contact with a known case.

County health officials have conducted 849 tests and 683 have come back negative, 22 were positive and there are 144 pending.

For questions, residents in El Dorado County are encouraged to use the 211 El Dorado service for questions about COVID-19 for the quickest response. The service is free, confidential and available 24 hours, seven days a week in multiple languages across the county:

Dial 211 to speak to a live operator

Text zip code to 898211

If 211 operators are unable to answer your question, send an email to health officials at EDCCOVID-19@edcgov.us. The email is for non-urgent questions. In an emergency, call 911.

Washoe County has a total of 229 cases, 199 are active, including 26 recoveries and four deaths.

Douglas County reported a new case Friday and officials said a second case has recovered from the virus.

The new case is a female in her 60’s. The case is self-isolating in her home and is in a stable condition, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

CCHHS reports the Quad-County region — Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties — now has 16 active cases and two recoveries.

Recovery depends on a variety of different criteria for each individual. Please refer to the CDC and state definitions of what a recovered individual is.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.