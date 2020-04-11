Virus update: El Dorado has as many recoveries as positive cases

The coronavirus positive cases went up by two in El Dorado County Friday, but it was also announced that half of the cases have recovered.

County health officials, who had previously not tracked recoveries, added a section to the dashboard on its website.

Two more El Dorado Hills residents contracted the virus to bring the county total to 32, There are 13 cases in El Dorado Hills and nine cases in the Lake Tahoe region, a number that hasn’t moved in a few days.

There have been no deaths reported.

Overall, 1,125 tests have been conducted with 1,093 returning negative.

The Quad County region — Douglas, Story, Lyon and Carson City in Nevada — announced two more cases Friday and have 33 overall, with 11 recoveries and no deaths.

A man in his 30s from Douglas and a man in his 50s from Lyon are the two news cases.

Health officials say the cases are self isolating.

Carson City has 16 total cases, 10 active and Douglas has 10 cases, six are active.

Washoe County got through the day without announcing another death. The county had five deaths in the previous two days and now has 10 overall.

The county has 389 cases, 338 of which are active, with 41 recoveries.

In Nevada, there are 2,584 confirmed cases and 102 deaths related to the virus.

Placer County has 123 cases and four deaths.

In California, as of Saturday morning, there are 19,472 confirmed cases with 307 recoveries and 541 deaths.