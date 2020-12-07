El Dorado County holding above trigger for stay home order

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Great Sacramento Region, which includes El Dorado County, so far is holding above the level that will trigger the governor’s stay home order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the intensive care unit capacity in the region is at 20.3%

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Newsom announced a stay home order that goes into effect in regions where there is less than 15% ICU capacity left in hospitals due to coronavirus cases.

The Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions have dipped well below the 15%, at 10.9% and 6.3%, respectively, and are under further restrictions. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties voluntarily joined the rules, saying they didn’t want to wait until their ICU capacity dropped too low to take action. The Bay Area region is at 25.7%.

The Greater Sacramento region also includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

When regions drop below 15%, they have 24 hours to implement the stay at home order. Once a region has dipped under the threshold, they have to remain there for three weeks. Regions are eligible to come off the regional stay at home order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15%.

Newsom also went on to say that the state is preparing to receive 2.16 million Moderna vaccine doses in December. The state put in their first order Friday, a part of the initial 327,000 doses in the first phase. He said the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet this week to determine Phase 1B allocation.

California’s new daily case average as of Monday is 21,924. Hospitalizations are up 72% in the last two weeks and residents in intensive care are up 69% during that same time period. The average test positivity rate is 8.4%.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our fight against COVID,” Newsom said on Twitter. “Wear a mask. Be careful.”

In any region that triggers a stay home order, all operations in the following sectors must be closed:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing: