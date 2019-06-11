El Dorado County hosting workshop on Pioneer Trail intersection

The intersection of Pioneer Trail and U.S. 50.

Google Earth

Workshop on Pioneer Trail project When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-8 p.m. Where: California Conservation Corps at 1949 Apache Ave., in Meyers Who: El Dorado County Department of Transportation

MEYERS, Calif. — County transportation officials will host a workshop to receive public input on a safety project targeted for the intersection of Pioneer Trail and U.S. 50.

Possible options currently being evaluated by officials include a “no build” option, a larger signalized intersection and a roundabout. The intersection is located in the El Dorado County community of Meyers.

Anybody interested in learning more about the project is invited to attend any time between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.