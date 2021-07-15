El Dorado County hosting workshop to discuss housing plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission will host a joint public workshop next week to discuss the housing supply in unincorporated areas of the county.

El Dorado County recently released its draft Housing Element update which covers a variety of policies and programs in the unincorporated area of the county for 2021 to 2029.

State law requires local jurisdictions to update the Housing Element of their general plan every eight years to identify policy or zoning changes that may be needed to accommodate enough housing for current and future residents across all income ranges.

The Housing Element establishes the county’s strategy for improving and preserving the housing stock, for expanding housing opportunities for various economic segments and, along with the Land Use Element, provides policy guidance for decision-making related to housing. Without any rezoning necessary, the county’s draft Housing Element Update includes policies and programs to encourage and incentivize housing development to meet current and future housing needs.

"El Dorado County's housing boom began with the California Gold Rush and continues today, said Board Chair John Hidahl in a press release. "With unmatched rural beauty, endless recreational opportunities and award-winning public schools, the county provides an unparalleled quality of life. Those attributes continue to create a high demand for housing as the Sacramento region grows while the population in California overall has declined."





In all, the draft Housing Element Update includes 58 policies and 36 programs (23 are new or amended) that will guide how the unincorporated county will plan for 5,353 new housing units by 2029: 4,994 on the west slope of the County and 359 around Lake Tahoe.

The workshop is scheduled as a joint meeting of the supervisors and planners and will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 19, at 330 Fair Lane, Building A, Placerville, Calif., and via Zoom.

Instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting and participate will be published in the meeting agenda found at https://eldorado.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx .

The Public Review Draft of the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update is available on the county’s website at http://www.edcgov.us/government/LongRangePlanning .

For more information, call 530-621-5159.