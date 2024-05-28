El Dorado County hosts Community Workshops for the Tahoe El Dorado Area Plan 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado County is hosting a series of four in-person community workshops for its Tahoe El Dorado Area Plan effort on June 3-6, 2024.

The TED is a long-term planning document that will update and incorporate the Meyers Area Plan and other communities in the Tahoe Basin area of the County. The goal of the TED is to create a single document to simplify permitting and streamline environmental review, allow the County to control land use policies and decisions based on each community’s needs, and incorporate Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Code and State law updates – ultimately, establishing a better framework to advance affordable housing and economic development.

​The County will be holding workshops the week of June 3 in the communities of Tahoma, Meeks Bay, Meyers, and Fallen Leaf Lake.

“These workshops will give the public a chance to identify housing, recreational, and transportation needs within each community as we plan for the future,” according to Brooke Laine, County of El Dorado District V Supervisor. “The workshops provide folks a great opportunity to share their future vision for the unincorporated areas of the County in Tahoe.”

Monday, June 3 – Tahoma

6:00–7:30 p.m.

Marie Sluchak Community Park

Corner of Pine Street and Wilson Avenue

Tahoma, CA 96142

Tuesday, June 4 – Meeks Bay

6:00–7:30 p.m.

Meeks Bay Fire Station 67

8041 Highway 89

Meeks Bay, CA 96145

Wednesday, June 5 – Meyers

6:00–7:30 p.m.

Meyers Elementary School

1095 E San Bernardino Avenue

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Thursday, June 6 – Fallen Leaf Lake

​6:00–7:30 p.m.

Fallen Leaf Lake Community Center – Price Lane

For those who can’t attend a workshop in person, there will be a virtual workshop held on Wednesday, June 12 at 6:00-7:30 p.m. Please visit the project website at TEDAreaPlan.com to sign up and learn more.