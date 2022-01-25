El Dorado County hosts vaccination clinic
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado County Public Health is hosting vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Thursday in South Lake Tahoe.
Both Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 27 clinics will be have all Pfizer and Moderna doses available.
Both clinics will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1360 Johnson Blvd.
To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.
Testing will be available at El Dorado Center at 3368 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 100 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The clinic will be closed from 1-2 p.m. for lunch.
