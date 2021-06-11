El Dorado County housing plan released for public review

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County’s housing plan is available for public comment and has been submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for review.

The “2021-2021 Housing Element Update” is the county’s plan for addressing the housing needs of residents of all income levels in unincorporated areas.

The review draft of the housing element is available on the county long range planning web site at http://www.edcgov.us/government/LongRangePlanning .

The major updates and required changes are centered on the revised housing allocations based on the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, an update of the inventory using the General Plan land use designations, addressing Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing in accordance with state law and a review of the success in meeting the goals and objectives of the previously adopted element.

The Planning and Building Department will accept public comments through July 8 which will be incorporated into the final draft document for planning commission and supervisors review. The housing element is tentatively scheduled for approval by planners and supervisors in August.





Public comment may be submitted in writing by email to Cynthia.freeland@edcgov.us or by mail to C.J. Freeland, Planning and Building Department, 2850 Fairlane Court, Bldg. C, Placerville CA 95667.

A public workshop is scheduled as a joint meeting of the supervisors and planners at 9 a.m. Monday, July 19, via Zoom. Instructions on how to join the meeting and participate will be published in the meeting agenda.

More information about the housing element is available at http://www.edcgov.us/government/LongRangePlanning .

For more information, call 530-621-5159.

Source: El Dorado County