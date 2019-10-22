El Dorado County income support programs relocating in South Lake Tahoe

The new location in South Lake Tahoe for El Dorado County's income support programs.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Income Support programs are set to move to a new location in South Lake Tahoe.

On Oct. 28, the county’s CalFresh, Medi-Cal, CalWORKs, General Assistance, Welfare-to-Work programs and Employment Resource Center will be relocated from the El Dorado Center on Lake Tahoe Boulevard to 3368 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe.

According to Timalynn Jaynes, program manager of Income Support programs, the move provides many advantages for both members of the public who access the services, as well as employees.

“Our new facility will have a new training room, conference room, larger interview booths to serve clients and their families, technology upgrades, and more,” said Jaynes. “We are looking forward to providing services for the community at our new site.”

The physical move of employees and furniture to the new facility is slated to take place on Friday, Oct. 25, and be completed over the weekend. No routine client appointments will be scheduled on Oct. 25, however, staff will be available at the El Dorado Center should emergency services be needed. The new facility on Sandy Way will be open to serve community members on Oct. 28. The Income Support main phone line, (530) 573-3200, and staff phone lines, will remain the same.

The Income Support programs are part of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA).

For information about HHSA, visit http://www.edcgov.us/hhsa.