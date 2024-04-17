El Dorado County launches new planning effort in the Tahoe Basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado County is requesting public input while it develops the Tahoe El Dorado (TED) Area Plan. The TED Area Plan is a long-term planning document that will update and incorporate the Meyers Area Plan and other communities in the Tahoe Basin area of the County.

The density, look, and character of a community are defined by a variety of land use planning documents. In the Tahoe Basin, land use falls under the El Dorado County Zoning Ordinance and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Regional Plan. Currently, the land use policies and zoning designations in some areas conflict with each other. This creates confusion about what is allowed and what can be built on these properties. Conflicting land use policies constrain new projects on those sites.

The goal of this planning effort is to create a single document to simplify permitting and streamline environmental review, allow the County to control land use policies and decisions based on each community’s needs, and incorporate TRPA Code and State law updates – ultimately, establishing a better framework to advance housing and economic development.

The County has created an interactive website, TEDAreaPlan.com , which features a survey and mapping tool to gather feedback on community attributes and opportunities.

The County will also be holding a series of workshops on the TED Area Plan. There is a Planning Commission workshop scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024, and a Board of Supervisors workshop on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Additionally, the County is hosting four in-person community workshops in Tahoma, Meeks Bay, Meyers, and Fallen Leaf Lake (see below for more information).

Monday, June 3 – Tahoma 6:00–7:30 p.m. Marie Sluchak Community Park Corner of Pine Street and Wilson Avenue Tahoma, CA 96145

Tuesday, June 4 – Meeks Bay 6:00–7:30 p.m. Meeks Bay Fire Station 67 8041 Hwy 89 Meeks Bay, CA 96142

Wednesday, June 5 – Meyers 6:00–7:30 p.m. Meyers Elementary School 1095 E San Bernardino Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Thursday, June 6 – Fallen Leaf Lake 6:00–7:30 p.m. Fallen Leaf Lake Community Center – Price Lane

“We want this effort to provide an opportunity for individual communities to share their vision for future development and needs,” said Brendan Ferry, Deputy Director of the County’s Tahoe Planning and Stormwater Division. “Both the website and community workshops have been planned to maximize public engagement in this process.”

This is the first of a three-phased approach which will continue through the end of 2024. We anticipate possible of adoption the TED Area Plan by the County and TRPA by the end of 2026.

For additional information, please visit TEDAreaPlan.com .