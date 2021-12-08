El Dorado County leaders speak out on homelessness

El Dorado County Sheriff John D'Agostini speaks to a crowd of residents at the Food Bank of El Dorado County Dec. 2 during the El Dorado County Taxpayers Association's forum on homelessness.

Eric Jaramishian/Mountain Democrat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Taxpayers Association held a meeting Thursday night to address homelessness and various solutions brought forth by county officials.

Sheriff John D’Agostini, Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton and state Assemblymember Kevin Kiley were keynote speakers at the meeting held at the Food Bank of El Dorado County, giving their perspectives on homelessness.

South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace kicked off the meeting, sharing her testimony that Project Homekey has been ineffective. Ashton followed with a brief overview of the county’s response and action to homelessness.

The sheriff’s plan for a managed campground, Project Homekey and pallet homes were all potential solutions discussed.

D’Agostini started his speech stating how the Homeless Outreach Team was a response to dealing with calls about the homeless, praising its success. He then pivoted to the county’s interest in possibly turning the Best Western Stagecoach Inn in Pollock Pines into a homeless shelter using Project Homekey funding.

“It seems as if it’s all coming to a head because I think the county has put the cart before the horse,” D’Agostini said. “We shouldn’t be having this conversation if our leadership in our county understood that a vast majority of people here don’t want a homeless hotel in their backyard.”

D’Agostini told the story of how the seeds of the idea to implement a managed campground next to the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville, dubbed the HOSTESS program, came from Shingle Springs resident Liz Drummond. He said the idea had merit and could work with changes but was shot down in favor of other projects.

“We have a program that I believe will work,” D’Agostini said. “Will we have hiccups going through it? Absolutely, I’m sure we will, but I’m really concerned (that we are) buying a facility using taxpayer dollars to put homeless in that we are going to be owning forever.”

According to D’Agostini, he initially questioned Health and Human Services Director Don Semon as to why he would appraise the hotel for a project that the community strongly opposes.

Ashton reiterated the point later on that the county was waiting to see if the Pollock Pines hotel would be a viable option to use for Project Homekey before seeking community feedback.

Auditor-Controller Joe Harn also spoke, saying on Nov. 16 he sent an email to the Board of Supervisors suggesting the county host a public hearing with the community in Pollock Pines on its plans for the Best Western. The possible purchase was a closed session agenda item for the board meeting at the time.

Also relating to transparency issues, Harn stated the Probation and Health and Human Services departments inadequately responded to a public acts record request from the Concerned Citizens of Cameron Park group regarding the county’s spending to house probationers and mentally ill people at the Quality Inn in Cameron Park.

Harn said he did all he could to respond to those requests but the records that need to come from Probation and Health and Human Services have not been received yet.

County Supervisors George Turnboo and Chair John Hidahl shared their perspective on how to address homelessness.

Turnboo brought back the idea of implementing pallet homes he proposed at a previous board meeting, stating that it would be a less expensive and practical solution.

Hidahl uplifted efforts of the El Dorado Opportunity Knocks Continuum of Care program, stating that between the years 2018-20, 80% of 917 homeless people were housed.

Hidahl continued to cite statistics, mentioning that of the more than 600 homeless currently in the county, 47% were longtime residents.

“I think there is a lot of misunderstanding that they are coming from outside the county because they want to be in El Dorado County,” Hidahl said.

Hidahl added that two-thirds of the homeless have lived in El Dorado County for at least five years and that mental health is a major driver for homeless issues, causing drug and alcohol addictions, and that the county can address those issues through El Dorado Opportunity Knocks.

Kiley gave his perspective on homelessness at the state level, which he called an “absolute disgrace,” noting that some polls of California residents found homelessness was the top issue in the state and that California has nine times the homeless population compared to “the next state over.”

“In the rest of the country it’s not the same situation,” Kiley said. “We’ve actually seen declining rates of homelessness, whereas in California it has only continued to grow. We have homeless here, obviously, but you look in L.A. and they have over 1,000 people dying on the streets every year.”

Kiley said even though the state is pouring more money into homelessness solutions, the problem keeps growing. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s top advisor on homelessness and housing stated that homelessness is a leadership problem at the state level, de added.

“We should focus the blame on where it ultimately belongs, which is we have a state government that is absolutely messed up in its approach to homelessness here,” Kiley said. “In a lot of ways our leaders at the local level are grappling on how to manage a bad situation that’s been created by others.”