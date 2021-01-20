El Dorado County loses 5 more residents to virus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Five more El Dorado County residents have suffered coronavirus-related deaths, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The five deaths bring the county’s total up to 49 with the majority happening since late November-early December.

The five lost residents are from outside the Lake Tahoe region. Four are women 65 years of age or older and the other was a man in the 50-64 age group.

Hospitalizations dropped overnight from 25 to 22 and from nine to four in the county’s two intensive care units.

Officials reported 60 new cases, including 16 in Tahoe, and 156 assumed recoveries putting the active count at 1,554.

The county remains well into the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy with high case and positivity rates.