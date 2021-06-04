El Dorado County loses residents 2 to virus; Remains in orange tier

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two El Dorado County residents on Thursday lost their battles with the coronavirus.

The residents, a man and woman both 65 years of age or older, lived in the greater Placerville area.

The county has lost 115 people to the virus and has had 10,311 cases overall, including eight new cases on Thursday, county officials announced. There were three people in the county’s two hospitals fighting the virus, all three were in intensive care.

The county this week remained in the orange “moderate” tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy while eight other counties moved to lesser restrictive tiers.

Four counties moved from red to orange including Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Solano and four moved from orange into yellow including Marin, Monterey, San Benito and Ventura. No counties moved to a more restrictive tier, none are in the purple (widespread) tier, four remain in the red (substantial) tier, 35 in the orange tier and 19 are in the yellow.





The county’s analytics across the board are all within the orange tier. The adjusted daily case rate is 4.0, the positivity rate is 2.5% and the health equity quartile positivity rate is 2.8%. To be in the yellow tier, the county needs to have less than two new cases per day, less than 2% positive tests for the entire county and less than 2.2% positive tests for health equity quartile.

The tier system is about to go by the wayside with California fully reopening on June 15.

According to county statistics, 39% of 193,098 residents (75,417) have been fully vaccinated with both doses while another 48% (92,076) have had at least one dose.

In California, there have been 3,686,689 confirmed total cases and 62,092 deaths.