El Dorado County moves to new emergency alerts system

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the county Office of Emergency Services, has announced a new system to push out alerts and warnings to residents.

The new system provides a number of ways in which the county may contact the community in the event of an emergency such as evacuations due to wildfires, hazardous material spills or urgent law enforcement operations.

The county Office of Emergency Services partnered with CalOES to bring the El Dorado County Emergency Alerts notification service to residents and businesses by app, telephone, cell phone, text message, email and social media when there is a threat to the health or safety of residents.

Sign up at bit.ly/EDCAlerts .

Residents who previously signed up for notifications through CodeRED (El Dorado County’s former alert system) do not need to sign up again to continue receiving notifications. The information from CodeRED will migrate over to the new system. Authorities do however encourage new registration as a better way to update notification options.

Those signed up for both may receive notifications from El Dorado County Emergency Alerts and CodeRED during the transition period.

To discontinue emergency alerts, log in at bit.ly/EDCAlerts , click “edit account settings” and select “remove account.”

Residents are advised to save contact information for El Dorado County Emergency Alerts to avoid confusing it with a SPAM call or email. Telephone messaging will show a caller ID of 1-530-621-7595, emails will come from edcgov@getrave.com and text messages from a six-digit short code that may vary and cannot be saved.

The county Office of Emergency Services encourages everyone who resides, works or controls property in El Dorado County to sign up. It is a free service and could provide early warning for emergency evacuations and other actions.