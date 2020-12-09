El Dorado County moving into strict virus category

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — California authorities are placing the greater Sacramento region under the state’s most restrictive coronavirus rules because capacity in hospital intensive care units has fallen below 15%.

The state Department of Public Health website says the 13-county region encompassing the state capital, that includes El Dorado, has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

County officials last night reported the region was nearing the threshold and was 18.8%.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Dec. 3, announced the business restrictions and stay home order.

When regions drop below 15%, they have 24 hours to implement the stay at home order. Once a region has dipped under the threshold, they have to remain there for three weeks.

Counties are eligible to come off the regional stay at home order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15%, said a statement from the governor’s office.

El Dorado is in the Sacramento region with Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

“Over the last several weeks in our county there has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, hospital and ICU cases admissions and the need to activate the hospitals surge plans to accommodate these patients,” said El Dorado County Communications Director Carla Hass in a statement. “Our hospitals have begun using overflow areas and utilizing additional respiratory, ICU and emergency room staff, including those from the National Guard, to meet the needs of our communities. We are grateful for their unwavering support to our residents who need care.”

California did change its rules overnight Wednesday to allow outdoor playgrounds to stay open in regions under strict stay-home orders, apparently swayed by broad criticism that closing them would harm children who have few options to safely romp outside, the Associated Press reported.

On its website, the state said playgrounds could stay open to “facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise.”

In any region that triggers a stay home order, all operations in the following sectors must be closed:

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing:

Outdoor Recreational Facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Shopping Centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Hotels and Lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Restaurants: Allow only for take-out or pick-up.

Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Places of Worship: Allow outdoor services only.

Entertainment Production including Professional Sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.