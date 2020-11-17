El Dorado County nearly reaches century mark Tuesday with new virus cases
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County nearly reached the century mark on Tuesday with new coronavirus cases.
County officials reported a record single-day high of 97 new cases with over one-third, 33, in the Lake Tahoe region, 21 are in El Dorado Hills and 14 are from the greater Placerville area. There were also 13 assumed recoveries.
Fifty of the new cases are between 18 and 49 years old, 23 are 50-64 and 18 are 65 or older.
Five residents are in the hospital and all are in the intensive care unit. The active case count is up to 383.
Four residents have suffered virus-related deaths.
