El Dorado County officials hosting virtual town hall tonight to discuss COVID-19
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County’s Department of Public Health will hold a special virtual town hall meeting tonight about the status and science of COVID-19, the impact to the health care delivery system, mental and behavioral health and schools, epidemiology, non-pharmaceutical approaches and other issues.
The virtual meeting will take place from 5:30-7pm. on Zoom.
The meeting will feature Dr. Dean Blumberg, pediatric infectious disease specialist, University of California, Davis;
Dr. Clint Purvance, president/CEO with Barton Health; Siri Nelson, president/CEO of Marshall Medical Center; Nicole Ebrahimi-Nuyken, El Dorado County Health and Human Services behavioral health director; Dr. Ed Manansala, county superintendent of education; Kathryn Jeanfreau, El Dorado County Public Health epidemiologist; Teresa Mackey, El Dorado County Public Health and Dr. Nancy Williams, El Dorado County Public Health Officer.
To participate in the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/97026019870 and use ID number 970 2601 9870. To call in, use 530-621-7603 or 530-621-7610.
