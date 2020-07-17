El Dorado County opioid coalition launches awareness campaign

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Opioid Coalition works to prevent addiction and overdose through its treatment, safe prescribing, and naloxone distribution programs and has now started working with the California Department of Public Health.

The goal is to increase awareness about the dangers of prescription opioid medications and encourage patients to discuss safer pain options with their doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physical therapists, and drug treatment counselors about safer pain management options.

El Dorado County, in response to the opioid crisis, created an opioid coalition in 2017 comprised of over 120 partners which include hospitals, clinics, the public health department, medically assisted treatment programs, drug and alcohol treatment centers, law enforcement agencies, high school districts, community-based organizations and concerned citizens.

The coalition meets quarterly, with the next meeting scheduled at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 (location to be determined).

For more information visit, http://www.edcopioidcoalition.org or contact Chris Weston, project director, cweston@comcast.net or Kirsten Rogers, project manager, rogers_kirsten@comcast.net.