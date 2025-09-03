El Dorado County Probation Department hosts Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On August 25, The El Dorado County Probation Department reaffirmed its commitment to the South Lake Tahoe community by sponsoring a Bread & Broth Monday Meal through the Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) program. Julie Wyatt, volunteering alongside her colleagues, shared, “This is probably one of the most important things that we do – give back to the community.” This marks the third consecutive year that the department team members chipped in and donated $350 to sponsor a Bread & Broth Monday Meal.

Joining Julie, and representing their fellow EDC Probation Department co-workers, were Patrick ‘Pat’ Adams, Forrest Andra, Michael Doyd, and Mark Dulyanai. As EDC Probation Department members, they are very involved in helping struggling members of South Lake Tahoe community. The department offers a range of prevention, intervention and outreach assistance services that include efforts to reduce truancy, offer alcohol and drug abuse treatment services, and provide health care, educational and vocational rehabilitation services, to name a just a few of the outreach programs that they offer.

Patrick Adams, Mark Dulyanai, Forrest Andra, Julie Wyatt, Michael Boyd. Provided

As the Probation Department AAD volunteers served the meal, they recognized many dinner guests as individuals that they had supported in the past. Michael Boyd remarked, “Working in our line of work with our clientele, being able to step out into the community at an event like this renews and reaffirms our hope in humanity.” For the team, serving former clients a healthy, full-course dinner made the experience particularly meaningful.

Thanks to the EDC Probation Department’s donation and the dedication of its five AAD volunteers, Bread & Broth was able to serve a record breaking 157 dinner guests. With the rising costs of food and other basic necessities, more residents are turning to Bread & Broth’s twice weekly meal services. In addition, food for children is also available for children 18 months to 18 years through the B&B 4 Kids’ Program.

Bread & Broth’s ability to fulfill its mission depends on the continued generosity of local supporters like the El Dorado County Probation Department members. Their commitment is essential to the well-being of the community.

For more information about donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.