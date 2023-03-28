El Dorado County property taxes due by April 10

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The second installment of the secured property tax is due and will be delinquent if not paid on or before April 10, said a Tuesday news release from El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector K.E. Coleman.

“The delinquency date falls on Monday, April 10. Property tax payments must be received by this office or must have a U.S. Postal Service postmark with this date or penalties will be imposed in accordance with state law,” Coleman said.

To pay online or to find answers to the most frequently asked property tax questions, access the website at https://www.edcgov.us/taxcollector . Taxpayers can also view or print copies of their tax bills from this website.

Electronic check and credit card payments made through this website are accepted as timely if paid before midnight April 10. Accepted cards include Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. The third-party credit card processing company charges an administrative processing fee for this service. If paying through a bank’s online bill payment system, the county recommends making payments no less than 10 days before the delinquent date.

The department is open to receive payments in person at the tax counter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Secured payment bins have also been installed outside both building entrances at 360 Fair Lane in Placerville, which are accessible only during office hours. The bins are emptied and secured after hours, for payment security.

Staff is available to answer your tax questions, during office hours, at 530-621-5800 or by e-mail to taxcollector@edcgov.us .

For security, payments are not accepted by phone or e-mail.

Source: El Dorado County