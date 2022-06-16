El Dorado County receives 70 housing vouchers to assist those in need

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Public Housing Authority has received 70 emergency housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The vouchers will provide rental assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or were recently homeless and the rental assistance would prevent a return to homelessness.

All applications will go through The Front Door and the vouchers will supplement housing costs through Sept. 30, 2030. The Front Door is managed by the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless in collaboration with El Dorado Continuum of Care.

“The Front Door can immediately identify the top candidates for the vouchers based on prioritization set in collaboration between The Front Door and the El Dorado County PHA,” said Alyson McMillan, program manager of El Dorado County Housing and Homelessness Services.

McMillan said PHA will determine the final eligibility and the eligibility timeline may vary based on the household situation.

“These EHVs will allow 70 of our very vulnerable households to become housed,” McMillan said.

Vouchers are available until all have been issued or until Sept. 30, 2023.

Call The Front Door at 530-600-2822 to apply. Each applicant will be asked a series of questions to determine eligibility.

If The Front Door determines an applicant is eligible, their information will be sent to El Dorado County Housing and Homelessness Services, which includes the Public Housing Authority, that will contact applicants to schedule an intake to review the application.

Once the PHA has issued out the voucher, the voucher holder can begin looking for housing. The vouchers can be used with any landlord who will accept the voucher. A rental list and assistance with landlord engagement is available.

For more information, go to bit.ly/EDCHousing .