El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk’s Office goes to Janelle Horne

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Despite never running for election before, Janelle Horne secured the El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk spot Tuesday night.

Horne received about 17 percent more votes than her opponent, Todd White, according to the most recent unofficial county results, posted at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday. She will replace William Schultz, who has been the county's recorder-clerk for decades and announced his retirement this year.

Horne described herself as a wife, mother and "regular citizen" who saw an opportunity and took it. A former notary and current mortgage loan officer, she intends to call upon nearly 20 years of experience in business, finance and legal documents while in her new role.

Building name recognition, proving herself and meeting as many people as possible across wide-stretching El Dorado County were some challenges Horne said she faced while campaigning, but ones she ultimately overcame with the support of voters.

"I am truly thankful to El Dorado County for all of their support," Horne said Wednesday. "My campaign committee members, my family, my friends and the community (all came) together to support me."

White, who has served on the El Dorado Union High School District since 2010, accepted the results as they came in Tuesday night.

"It looks like my opponent took the race," White said near the end of his election gathering at Round Table Pizza in Cameron Park. "I want to congratulate her and wish her the best."

White thanked supporters and said he wasn't sure about running for future elections at this point. However, he does look forward to returning to work at Big Brothers Big Sisters, where he has been a program manager since 2014.

Horne said her swearing-in ceremony will be on Jan. 7, 2019, to the best of her knowledge.

Among her first actions in office, Horne intends to make her new staff feel supported, index remaining historical documents, make sure staff is trained on new technology the county plans to implement and look into the legalities of providing online access to more documents.