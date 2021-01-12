El Dorado County released from regional stay home order, moves back into purple tier

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County has been released from the regional stay home order, but has moved right back into the purple, most restrictive, tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

County officials announced Tuesday afternoon that the greater Sacramento region was removed from the regional stay home order based on the state’s four-week projection putting the region’s intensive care unit capacity at 19.1%, above the 15% threshold that triggers the order.

“On behalf of our many businesses that have ceased their operations and residents who have curtailed their activities during the order that became effective on Dec. 10, we are delighted by this news,” said Carla Hass, El Dorado County communications director, in a press release. “However, this does not mean every business has the green light to open completely. We are designated in the purple widespread tier 1 which means some relaxing of the order allowing for limited operations and gatherings, but is the most restrictive tier.”

Moving into the purple tier allows restaurants to operate outdoors. Hair salons, barbershops and personal care services can operate indoors with modifications, places of worship can hold services outdoors, wineries can operate outdoors with modifications, and bars, breweries and distilleries can operate outdoors if they serve food.

To learn what can open in Tier 1, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

The limited stay home order which places a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on individuals, remains in effect until all regions exit the regional order.

“Exiting the regional stay at home order is a welcomed move in the right direction, but we need to continue to do all we can to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by keeping physical distance, wearing a mask, washing your hands and getting vaccinated,” Hass said.