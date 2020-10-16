El Dorado County remains in orange tier for COVID-19
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County remains in the orange tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.
County Public Health Officer Nancy Williams in an updated report to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday noted the average new case rate and testing positivity rate both kept the county in the orange tier. If the county’s metrics decline enough for two consecutive weeks, the county could move to the yellow tier, although backward movement is also possible.
As of Oct. 12 the county has had 1,259 cases of COVID-19 with 1,113 recoveries; 30,595 people have been tested with negative results. There have been four deaths and two cases that resulted in patients needing treatment in the ICU.
The state has also issued new guidelines for gatherings that include limiting them to a maximum of three households at a time (general gatherings are still prohibited), requiring the wearing of face coverings, observing of social distancing and encouraging of outdoor rather than indoor gatherings, with the recommendation that gatherings be limited to two hours or less.
With holiday events coming up in the next few months where families and friends typically gather, the state is also recommending holding them outside or virtually.
A date for a virtual townhall meeting on COVID-19 has been set for Nov. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. It will be moderated with a panel of speakers and include a situational update, scientific updates and discussion of hot topics.
Asked by Supervisor John Hidahl about contact tracing and locating the source of COVID-19 infections, Williams indicated they come from people traveling, the workplace and elsewhere.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User