El Dorado County reminding parents about children immunizations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County is reminding parents to prepare for the school year by getting their child or children up-to-date on the required immunizations.

Public Health Nursing offers free walk-in vaccination clinics for uninsured children or those on Medi-Cal at designated locations in El Dorado County during the month of August.

Parents can also have their child vaccinated through a scheduled appointment.

Schedule an appointment by calling 530-573-3155.

To learn more about the free walk-in clinics, visit http://www.edcgov.us/publichealth.