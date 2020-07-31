El Dorado County reminding parents about children immunizations
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County is reminding parents to prepare for the school year by getting their child or children up-to-date on the required immunizations.
Public Health Nursing offers free walk-in vaccination clinics for uninsured children or those on Medi-Cal at designated locations in El Dorado County during the month of August.
Parents can also have their child vaccinated through a scheduled appointment.
Schedule an appointment by calling 530-573-3155.
To learn more about the free walk-in clinics, visit http://www.edcgov.us/publichealth.
