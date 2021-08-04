El Dorado County reports 121st death due to coronavirus
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County suffered another death due to the coronavirus, officials announced on Wednesday.
The 121st death in the county due to COVID-19 was a woman 65 years of age or older from the Placerville area.
Officials on Wednesday announced 24 new cases, including 11 in the Lake Tahoe region, and 27 assumed recoveries. Six of the new cases are kids 17 or younger, 13 are between 18-49, three are between 50-64 and two are 65 years of age or older.
There are 17 individuals in the county’s two hospitals, including five in intensive care units.
The adjusted case rate is at 13.6, the positivity rate is at 7% and the health equity quartile positivity rate is 11%.
About half of the county (93,306, 48.3%) is fully vaccinated and over half (54.4%) had had at least one dose.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
City Council approves new contract with Liberty; discusses evacuation plan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council decided on a short-term relationship with Liberty Utilities while considering long-term goals for the city.