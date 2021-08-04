El Dorado County reports 121st death due to coronavirus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County suffered another death due to the coronavirus, officials announced on Wednesday.

The 121st death in the county due to COVID-19 was a woman 65 years of age or older from the Placerville area.

Officials on Wednesday announced 24 new cases, including 11 in the Lake Tahoe region, and 27 assumed recoveries. Six of the new cases are kids 17 or younger, 13 are between 18-49, three are between 50-64 and two are 65 years of age or older.

There are 17 individuals in the county’s two hospitals, including five in intensive care units.

The adjusted case rate is at 13.6, the positivity rate is at 7% and the health equity quartile positivity rate is 11%.





About half of the county (93,306, 48.3%) is fully vaccinated and over half (54.4%) had had at least one dose.