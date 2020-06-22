El Dorado County reports 15 new virus cases, 9 from Tahoe region

Fifteen more El Dorado County residents have contracted the coronavirus officials said Monday.

Nine of those 15 new cases are from the Lake Tahoe region which has had 75 overall, more than half of the county’s total of 145.

There were also six recoveries bringing the active case count to 39, the highest number since the first case in the county was announced on March 20.

The results are from 1,518 tests that were administered Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The county reports that no residents are in the hospital and there have been no virus-related deaths.

With the high volume of visitors to Lake Tahoe this past weekend, the number of positive cases may climb higher.

Of the 15 new cases, nine were men. Seven are in the 18-44 age group, five are in the 45-64 group and three are 65 years or older.

El Dorado Hills has a new case and has had 29 overall.

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing is taking place at Lake Tahoe Community College Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site.

Douglas County announced two new cases Monday and has 16 active cases out of 54 overall.

The new cases have no connection to previously reported cases and contracted the virus through community spread.

Drive through COVID-19 testing is available to the first 400 residents from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Douglas High School, 1670 NV88, Minden.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Washoe County reported Monday that the virus case count remained at 27 in Incline Village, with seven still active.