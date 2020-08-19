El Dorado County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in Tahoe region

El Dorado County announced Tuesday that 22 more residents have contracted the coronavirus, including 16 from the Lake Tahoe region.

The Tahoe region is far outpacing the rest of the county with 411 cases out of 871 overall. The region is at a higher level of concern with a 14-day new case rate greater than 100 per 100,000.

Of the new cases, four are kids 17 or younger, 13 are between 18 and 49, three are 50-64 years old and two are 65 or older.

There are no residents in the hospital and two residents have died due to complications with the virus since the pandemic began in late March.

There were also 16 assumed recoveries reported putting the active count at 148.

Officials have conducted 21,860 tests in the county, including 213 on Tuesday. County officials also say the state’s CalREDIE reporting system is now working and the reported numbers should be more accurate.

Douglas County had no new cases Tuesday and active cases are down to 15 out of 216 overall.

Eight of those 15 active cases are in Lake Tahoe communities. Zephyr Cove has five active out of 14 overall and Stateline has three residents active with the virus out of 26 total cases.

No virus-related deaths have been reported.

Washoe County health officials reported a new case in Crystal Bay and 105 new cases overall on Tuesday with 59 recoveries.

Crystal Bay has had three cases overall while Incline Village has had 72 and nine remain active.

There are 1,114 active cases in the county. Overall, the county has had 6,402 cases and 127 virus-related deaths. Officials have also conducted 101,356 tests since testing began.