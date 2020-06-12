EDC reports 18 recoveries in past week; Washoe has largest single-day spike in new cases

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County officials reported three more recoveries in coronavirus patients and no new cases Thursday.

It was a week of recoveries with 18 residents bouncing back from having the virus since last Friday while only five new cases were reported.

The number of known, active COVID-19 cases in El Dorado County sits at 21.

The county has had 111 confirmed cases since its first COVID-19-positive test result was found March 20.

With four new cases this week the South Lake Tahoe area far outpaces the rest of the county with 52 residents having tested positive for the virus. El Dorado Hills, which saw one new case Monday, sits next behind with 24 confirmed cases.

Active cases countywide hit 34 last week, according to data from the county.

The county also reported an additional intensive care unit patient this week. The patient is the second to have required such treatment to date.

Both patients have since recovered and were released from the hospital.

The county reported 171 additional tests since Wednesday afternoon.

About 7,539 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

After a household outbreak that resulted in seven cases within one family, Diamond Springs/El Dorado’s case count jumped to 11 late last month.

Eight cases of the coronavirus have been found in the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue area. The greater Placerville area has had seven cases.

The south county, north county and Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz areas of the county have a total of four, three and two confirmed cases, respectively.

Men have had 61 of the 111 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 46. Just over half of confirmed cases involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 33% are aged 50-64. Seven cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. Ten cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There are 136,191 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 4,776 deaths, according to data updated Thursday by the state Department of Public Health.

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing sites are available in El Dorado County at Ponderosa High School and Lake Tahoe Community College. The Ponderosa facility is open for appointments Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. and the Tahoe location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site.

Douglas County has seven active cases out of 39 total. No deaths have been reported.

Washoe County health officials reported two virus-related deaths Thursday and also the largest single-day increase of new cases.

Officials say 61 positive cases were reported, shattering the previous single-day high of 54 on May 17 and May 26.

“This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still spreading at a concerning rate in Washoe County,” said Kevin Dick, Washoe County District Health Officer in a press release. “It’s been 98 days since we got our first case in Washoe County and just now we’ve reached the highest point in single-day cases and the seven-day moving average. We thought, and the models told us, our peak was probably behind us. Now we have a new higher peak of daily cases and may be moving higher yet.

“Increased testing commercially at some casinos, the Washoe County drive-through test site and at some Walmart and CVS locations is leading to more cases; however, the rise is also attributed to people in our community failing to practice safe social distancing and mask use. We need to battle this virus together to protect our vulnerable populations and it starts by taking extreme precaution when going out into the community and only going out for essential needs.”

There have been 69 deaths in the county.