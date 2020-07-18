El Dorado County reports 1st coronavirus-related death

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus has claimed the first life in El Dorado County.

County officials announced Saturday afternoon the first death of a resident, a man from the Lake Tahoe region.

Officials are releasing no further information than the man’s age, said a press release.

“This morning we received the very sad news that a male over 65 years of age died yesterday of complications from COVID-19,” said County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

The South Lake Tahoe region has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, especially in the last couple of weeks.

From Tuesday through Friday 34 new cases were announced, the Tribune previously reported.

The Lake Tahoe region has had 198 cases, more than half of the county’s total of 394.