El Dorado County reports 1st coronavirus-related death
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus has claimed the first life in El Dorado County.
County officials announced Saturday afternoon the first death of a resident, a man from the Lake Tahoe region.
Officials are releasing no further information than the man’s age, said a press release.
“This morning we received the very sad news that a male over 65 years of age died yesterday of complications from COVID-19,” said County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”
The South Lake Tahoe region has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, especially in the last couple of weeks.
From Tuesday through Friday 34 new cases were announced, the Tribune previously reported.
The Lake Tahoe region has had 198 cases, more than half of the county’s total of 394.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User