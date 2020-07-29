El Dorado County reports 24 new virus cases, 15 from Tahoe region

El Dorado County announced on Tuesday that 24 residents have contracted the coronavirus, including 15 from the Lake Tahoe region. Officials also reported 20 recoveries that nearly offset the new cases.

The active case rose slightly to 209 and an additional resident was hospitalized, making it three total with two in intensive care.

The Tahoe region has had 282 of the county’s 579 total cases.

Of the new cases, three are kids 17 or younger, 14 are 18-49 years old, five are between 50-64 and two are 65 or older. The cases have been split almost evenly between males and females.

The county has suffered just one virus-related death.

Virus spread remains high in the Tahoe region with a 14-day new case rate greater than or equal to 100 per 100,000.

The positive results are from tests within the past 10 days or so. The new virus dashboard on the county’s website, shows just one case being discovered, one “episode,” on Tuesday.

County Public Health Officer Nancy Williams on Tuesday during the board of supervisors meeting, pleaded with the community to wear facial coverings to prevent virus spread.

Carson City Health and Human Services also reported 21 new virus cases on Tuesday, including six from Douglas County. Eleven of the new cases are from Carson City.

CCHHS also announced 16 recoveries.

Douglas has 39 active cases out of 149 total, but has not suffered a virus-related death.

The virus numbers are slowly rising at Lake Tahoe communities of the county with Stateline up to 17 total cases and six remain active. The Zephyr Cove area has had seven cases and just two residents are still fighting the virus.

Although Washoe County reported its 107th death on Tuesday, officials reported 107 recoveries and just 38 new cases. The county also received an update of residents hospitalized and the number jumped by 20, to 87.

Incline Village has 14 active cases out of 66 total.

Crystal Bay has its second resident contract the virus, the first new case there in well over a month.

Washoe has had 4,861 total cases and the active case county dropped to 1,217.