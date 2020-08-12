El Dorado County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 10 from Tahoe

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Coronavirus Outbreak

Thirty more El Dorado County residents have contracted the coronavirus, including 10 in the Lake Tahoe region, officials announced Tuesday.

All of the new cases are from tests taken Saturday or before. Officials continue to experience delays with the state’s reporting system, CalREDIE, which impacts the data. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows no new cases, or “episodes,” since Saturday where there are two cases.

The testing delays are preventing officials from receiving all the negative results which impacts the positivity rate which is showing up the state’s 8% threshold for going on the watch list. However, the state has paused putting any additional communities on the list due to the issues.

Officials reported 17 recoveries on Tuesday putting the active case count at 173.

The Lake Tahoe region of the county continues to far outpace the rest of the communities with 374 of the total 785 cases.

Of the new cases, one is a kid 17 or younger, 16 are in the 18-49 age group, eight are between 50-64 and five are 65 or older.

There are also four residents in local hospitals, all are in the intensive care unit, and two residents have suffered virus-related deaths, the second was reported Monday.

Incline Village has 10 active cases, out of 69 overall, Washoe County officials reported on Tuesday.

The county also reported its 121st death and 72 new cases along with 90 recoveries. There are 1,082 active cases and 87 residents are in the hospital.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported two new cases in Douglas County, and 13 overall in the Quad-County region which includes Carson City, Lyon and Storey counties.

Douglas County reported its first death on Monday, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Douglas has had 208 cases and 36 remain active.

The Quad-County region has had 816 cases overall, 142 are active and there have been 15 virus-related deaths.

Drive-Through COVID-19 testing for Quad-County residents is available from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, on a first-come, first served basis at Douglas High School in Minden. Testing is free.