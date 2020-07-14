El Dorado County reports 30 new virus cases over 3 days

El Dorado County has three more residents in intensive care and 30 new coronavirus cases, officials announced Monday.

The 30 new cases come from 642 tests conducted Sunday through Monday and 15 are from the South Lake Tahoe region.

The county now has six hospitalizations, but have been fortunate there have been no virus-related deaths so far.

Of the new cases, 20 are in the 18-49 age group, five are between 50-64, four are 65 or older and one is a kid 17 or under.

Twenty-two recoveries were also announced putting the active case count at 151, the highest amount since the first case was reported on March 20.

The Tahoe region has had 164 of the 337 total cases. El Dorado Hills has had 70 cases and the Placerville area has had 35.

Some businesses in El Dorado County were forced to shut down again Monday by the governor after recently reopening, the Tribune previously reported.

Douglas County had two more residents contract the virus and now has 32 active cases out of 88 total. There have been no deaths.

The Zephyr Cove has had three cases and Stateline has had eight, according to the Carson City Health and Human Services website.

Washoe County, after breaking single-day new case records over the past couple of weeks, had more recoveries (60) than new cases (54) on Monday.

Incline Village has 11 active cases out of 48 overall.

The county has reported 96 virus-related deaths.